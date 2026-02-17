New Delhi: Lay’s has rolled out a refreshed brand identity in India as part of what it describes as the largest global update in its nearly 100-year history. The updated look will begin appearing on packs across the country from the first week of March, alongside a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor.
The new visual identity highlights the brand’s agricultural roots and focuses on farm-grown potatoes and ingredient transparency. Packaging redesigns place greater emphasis on on-pack cues such as “Made with Finest Potatoes” and more prominent ingredient imagery. According to the company, the refreshed packs are intended to make product details clearer on shelf while retaining familiar brand elements.
The rollout forms part of a broader global refresh by parent company PepsiCo. In India, the redesigned packs will include a polyolefin-based recycle-ready structure intended to support improved end-of-life outcomes when collected as post-consumer waste.
Commenting on the refresh, Saakshi Verma Menon, Chief Marketing Officer, Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “For nearly a century, Lay’s® has believed that our extraordinary taste and product begins at the farm. Today, as part of the largest global refresh in our history, we’re bringing that belief to life in a powerful new way for consumers in India. Rooted in our enduring partnerships with over 27,000 Indian potato farmers, the new farm-to-bag design brings our commitment to quality into sharper focus: chips made from the finest potatoes, with the right ingredients.
This evolution reflects our responsibility as a category leader: to make quality easier to see, to design more thoughtfully for the planet, and to honour the trust people place in Lay’s® today while shaping the future of the brand.”
Aastha Bhasin, Marketing Director, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India, added, “Lay’s® is an iconic brand with a simple truth at its core: it all starts with the humble potato. This refresh marks a new look for Lay’s®, while keeping all the joyful goodness consumers know and love intact. Through ‘Lay’s® ke liye kuchh bhi’, we’re celebrating the brand’s emotional connection with consumers, with Ranbir Kapoor bringing a playful story to life, reaffirming the unmistakable love of Lay’s®.”
The updated packaging has been designed in-house by PepsiCo Design & Innovation. It retains the brand’s sun motif and red ribbon while introducing additional graphic elements such as “Lay’s Rays”, a refined logo and a revised colour palette drawn from ingredient visuals and farm-inspired backdrops.
The brand refresh is supported by the ‘Lay’s ke liye kuchh bhi’ campaign, which centres on everyday snacking behaviours and will run across television, digital platforms and OTT services. New packs are scheduled to be available across retail, e-commerce and quick-commerce channels from early March.
Watch the campaign film: