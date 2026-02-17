MIB Pavilion outlines day-wise programme at India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has released the day-wise schedule for its pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, positioning it as a hub for policy conversations, creator programming and startup showcases.

The pavilion houses the WAVES Creators Corner and will host panels, fireside chats, and live startup pitch sessions from February 16–20. All sessions will be live-streamed on WAVES OTT, Prasar Bharati’s digital platform.

Public access was restricted on February 16 due to scheduled high-level engagements. On February 19, the pavilion will have no public access due to scheduled visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

YourStory is curating startup-focused programming at the pavilion, with founder and CEO Shradha Sharma moderating multiple discussions throughout the week.

On Monday, February 16, the pavilion will host two startup showcase sessions. “Showcasing Upcoming Startups (Set 1)” is scheduled from 12 pm to 1 pm, followed by “Showcasing Upcoming Startups (Set 2)” from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Tuesday, February 17, will focus on governance and India’s AI policy direction. A fireside chat titled “India’s AI Moment” is scheduled from 12 pm to 12:30 pm, featuring Shradha Sharma in conversation with the Secretary, MIB. A panel on “AI and Sovereignty” will follow from 1 pm to 1:40 pm, with discussions on national security, data control and indigenous AI development.

The day will also include a fireside chat with Kuku FM founder Lal Chand Bisu from 3 pm to 3:30 pm on local-language content and AI-led distribution. A separate fireside chat with actor Bhumi Pednekar is scheduled from 5 pm to 6 pm, focusing on cinema, advocacy and emerging technologies.

Wednesday, February 18, will bring a focus on inclusion and founder participation. The schedule includes “Showcasing Upcoming Startups (Set 3)” from 1 pm to 2 pm, followed by a “Women in AI” panel from 3 pm to 3:40 pm. The day will close with “Startups Live with SS” from 4:30 pm to 6 pm, featuring rapid two-minute founder pitches.

Thursday, February 19, will remain closed to the public due to the scheduled visits.

Friday, February 20, will close the pavilion programme with panels focused on impact and Bharat-centric innovation. “AI Startups Making Social Impact” is scheduled from 12 pm to 1 pm. “The Bharat Opportunity” panel is set for 3 pm, followed by “Showcasing Upcoming Startups (Set 4)” at 4 pm.

Officials said the pavilion aims to bring startups, creators and policymakers into a single forum for dialogue and demonstrations, with an emphasis on responsible AI and India-built solutions.