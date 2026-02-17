New Delhi: Beauty retail platform Tira has appointed actor Ahaan as its brand ambassador, marking a move by the company to broaden its marketing outreach as conversations around men’s grooming and self-care continue to evolve in India.

The company described the partnership as part of its ongoing brand-building efforts within India’s expanding beauty and personal care sector. It said Ahaan’s association reflects changing consumer attitudes towards skincare, grooming and personal expression among younger audiences.

Tira stated that Ahaan is the only male celebrity currently representing the platform at a global level, positioning the appointment within its broader strategy to engage with new consumer segments and reflect shifts in how beauty and self-care are discussed across genders.

Industry observers note that the men’s grooming segment in India has grown steadily over the past decade, driven by changing lifestyle trends and increased interest in skincare and personal care among younger consumers. Brands across the category have expanded messaging to include wider definitions of self-care and identity.

The company said the association would be visible across marketing campaigns and brand communications in the coming months.