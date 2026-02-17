New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a public notice inviting comments on a proposal to discontinue the Priority Scheme for film certification under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. The ministry said it is considering amendments that would remove provisions allowing films to be fast-tracked for certification on payment of additional fees.

According to the notice dated February 16, 2026, the proposed changes are intended to restore equity and ensure more orderly processing within the film certification framework. The ministry stated that routine use of the priority route has diluted its original purpose of addressing exceptional urgency and has contributed to systemic delays in the certification process.

The notice noted that increasing reliance on priority processing risks creating a two-tier system in which applicants with greater financial capacity are able to secure faster clearances than others. In this context, the ministry said discontinuing the scheme is being considered as an interim measure to improve predictability and fairness in certification timelines.

The proposed amendments include removing Rule 33(2), which allows for priority screening upon payment of three times the examination fee, and deleting the proviso in Rule 37(3) that permits a regional officer to alter the order of examination based on priority applications.

The ministry has invited stakeholders and members of the public to submit feedback on the proposal by March 17, 2026 via email.