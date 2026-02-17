51 startups to demo AI-led innovations at WAVES Creators Corner at India AI Impact Expo

New Delhi: As many as 51 startups from the AVGC-XR and Media Tech sectors will showcase products and technologies at the WAVES Creators Corner, powered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, during the India AI Impact Expo 2026.

The Expo is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026.

The participation of startups has been facilitated with support from WaveX, the startup accelerator platform under the Ministry’s WAVES initiative.

WAVES Creators Corner is positioned as a showcase platform for AI-powered solutions, immersive storytelling formats, gaming innovations, virtual production tools and next-generation content technologies.

The curated cohort includes products spanning AI-enabled animation workflows, real-time rendering engines, XR experiences and gamified learning platforms, reflecting how AI is reshaping content creation and audience engagement.

Among the showcased concepts are a “zero-touch autonomous newsroom” that converts live feeds into multilingual breaking news bulletins, and “Bhasha-Wall”, a video grid demonstrating real-time lip-synced dubbing across multiple Indian languages with an AI sign-language avatar.

The corner is also highlighting interactive experiences such as conversational installations, voice-driven scene edits, and rapid music composition tools, alongside an AI-powered podcast studio, a conversational AI humanoid robot and voice cloning demonstrations.

Startups that emerged as winners under the Bhashasetu and Kalaasetu Challenges are also participating, with products focused on language technologies and cultural-tech applications aimed at improving linguistic accessibility and cultural preservation.

WaveX supports media, entertainment and language-technology startups through hackathons, incubation and mentorship, and works with partners including T-Hub Hyderabad and IIT Delhi. It operates across nine incubation centres, including IICT Mumbai, FTII Pune, SRFTI Kolkata and multiple IIMC campuses.