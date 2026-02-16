- Feb 16, 2026 09:05 IST
Brands must blend first-party and streaming insights with creative instinct: Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi
Amazon Ads India’s Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi says brands must pair AI-driven efficiency with “authentic customer connection” as media fragments and shopping signals deepen. Read more...
Feb 16, 2026 08:59 IST
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Expo entry restricted on Feb 16; opens to all from Feb 17
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Monday; advisory details DigiYatra and QR entry, gate timings and shuttle plan. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 16, 2026
