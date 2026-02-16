Anthropic opens Bengaluru office, expands India partnerships

New Delhi: Anthropic has opened a Bengaluru office and announced a set of partnerships across enterprise, education and agriculture, as it expands its India footprint around its Claude AI models.

Anthropic said its Bengaluru office, its second in Asia after Tokyo, will focus on hiring local talent across roles and will be led by Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic.

The company said India is the second-largest market for Claude.ai and that nearly half of the usage in the country is tied to computer and mathematical tasks, including application development, system modernisation and production software work.

“India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises,” said Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic. “Already, it’s home to extraordinary technical talent, digital infrastructure at scale, and a proven track record of using technology to improve people’s lives.”

Anthropic said it has been working to improve Indic language performance by curating higher-quality training data across 10 widely spoken Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu.

It said it is now working with Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to build evaluations for locally relevant tasks across domains such as agriculture and law, with inputs from nonprofits including Digital Green and Adalat AI. The company said it intends to make the evaluations publicly available.

On the enterprise side, Anthropic said its run-rate revenue in India has doubled since it announced an expansion in October 2025, and that its India team will offer applied AI expertise to enterprise customers, digital-native companies and startups.

It said Air India is using Claude Code to help developers ship custom software faster and at lower cost, as part of efforts to adopt agentic AI across operations. It also cited CRED, which it said achieved faster feature delivery and improved test coverage with Claude Code, and Cognizant, which it said is deploying Claude to 350,000 employees globally.

Among startups, Anthropic cited Razorpay, Enterpret and Emergent, and said companies are using Claude across product development and customer insight workflows.

In education, Anthropic said Pratham has chosen it as its first strategic AI lab partner. It said Pratham’s “Anytime Testing Machine”, powered by Claude, is being piloted with 1,500 students across 20 schools, with plans to expand to 100 schools by end-2026. It also said the tool has been adapted for over 5,000 learners in Pratham’s Second Chance programme for women who have dropped out of formal schooling.

Anthropic also said it is collaborating with Central Square Foundation and will provide technical expertise, mentorship and API credits to organisations building AI-enabled education tools, including personalised tutors, teacher coaching solutions and assessment-led instruction.

On population-scale applications, Anthropic said it is partnering with EkStep Foundation to explore how AI can build on India’s digital public infrastructure efforts. It highlighted agriculture as a priority area and said it is working on deployments through the OpenAgriNet effort to expand access to expert knowledge.

Anthropic also said it is supporting Adalat AI to improve access to judicial services through a national WhatsApp helpline launched on Sunday, which it said provides case updates, translation, document summarisation and interactive querying in Indian languages using Claude.

Separately, Anthropic highlighted Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open-source standard it created for connecting AI applications to external systems, which it said has been donated to the Linux Foundation.

The company cited the launch of an official government MCP server by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), with support from Bharat Digital, and said Swiggy uses MCP to enable actions such as ordering groceries and dining reservations through Claude.