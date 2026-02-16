InMobi appoints Abhishek Jha as Director - Head of Advertising, India

New Delhi: Abhishek Jha has joined InMobi as Director and Head of Advertising for India.

Prior to this, Jha was Industry Manager, Streaming, Gaming and Technology at Snap Inc, based in Gurugram.

Before Snap, he served as Vertical Lead – D2C, Retail and CPG at Meta India, where he led the growth charter for e-commerce, D2C, retail and CPG accounts.

Jha has also worked with HT Media as Regional Sales Manager and with Snapdeal as Senior Manager, Digital Ad Sales.

He holds an MBA in Marketing from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, and has experience across marketing management, digital strategy, digital sales and market research.