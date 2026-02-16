Epsilon launches film on why ads feel ‘random’

New Delhi: Epsilon has released a new talent brand film that takes aim at a familiar consumer complaint: ads that feel random, mistimed or irrelevant.

The film, positioned as a recruitment and employer-branding effort, attempts to explain Epsilon’s role in modern marketing without industry jargon.

It uses everyday situations to show how marketers try to make advertising more context-led by connecting customer data across channels and using technology to decide when and where a message should appear.

Epsilon is a marketing technology and data business within Publicis Groupe. It works with brands on areas such as identity resolution, customer data platforms, analytics, personalisation and performance marketing, using data and technology to run more targeted campaigns across channels.

The company said the film also spotlights Epsilon’s India teams and their work on the firm’s global platforms across identity, data, analytics and real-time personalisation.

It said these teams support AI-driven systems used to process large volumes of consumer interactions and enable faster marketing decisions.

Alongside the work itself, the film highlights Epsilon India’s workplace culture, including cross-functional collaboration among engineers, analysts, designers and marketers, and internal communities focused on learning and career growth.

Epsilon said the film is meant to serve two audiences: a consumer-facing explanation of how the company approaches relevance in marketing, and a talent-facing pitch for prospective hires.

Watch the film here: