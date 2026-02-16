Tata Communications refreshes corporate identity; debuts first TV campaign

New Delhi: Tata Communications on Monday unveiled a new corporate brand identity and global positioning, ‘Together, limitless’, positioning the move as a strategic milestone aimed at sharpening competitiveness and reinforcing its leadership pitch for what it called the “new intelligent age”.

The company said the refreshed identity is “deliberately purpose-led” and is meant to align employee experience, customer engagement and commercial strategy under a single narrative.

Alongside the new identity, Tata Communications said it has rolled out its first television and digital brand campaign, developed with McCann.

Watch the film here: https://www.tatacommunications.com/

The campaign, the company said, is built around the idea of navigating a “busy, noisy, and crowded” technology environment, before landing on the clarity that comes from orchestration.

“Our customers trust us because of the deep expertise we bring and the commitment with which our people deliver every day,” A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications, said. “Today, we are evolving into a more integrated, future-ready company. ‘Together, limitless’ reflects this new Tata Communications — grounded in trust, driven by transformation, and focused on enabling our customers to achieve more than ever before.”

The company said the repositioning comes at a time when enterprises are rearchitecting operations in “hyperconnected ecosystems” while facing growing expectations on speed, resilience, security and accountability. It linked the brand reset to its own transformation agenda, citing an expanding global presence, deeper customer partnerships and an increased focus on long-term value creation.

Lakshminarayanan also referenced the company’s Digital Fabric platform in the context of simplifying complexity for enterprises. “We have now entered a new phase of transformation, strengthening our capabilities across products, sales, marketing, and operations. Our Digital Fabric is helping organisations simplify complexity and accelerate innovation,” he said.

Sumeet Walia, Executive Vice-President and Chief Business Officer, Tata Communications, said the promise is intended to reflect how the company works with customers and partners as technology stacks expand and innovation cycles accelerate. “‘Together, limitless’ isn’t just a tagline, we are finally putting to words what we have believed in and how we have worked for years,” Walia said, adding that customers are seeking “clarity, confidence and partners they can trust”.

“Companies today don't need more technology; they need better integration,” Stephen Meade, Executive Vice President — Corporate and B2B, McCann, said. “This campaign reinforces Tata Communications as the partner that brings clarity to complexity, helping enterprises realise technology’s true promise.”