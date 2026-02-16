India AI Impact Summit: Crowd management tested ahead of PM Modi inauguration

New Delhi: India AI Impact Summit 2026 opened at Bharat Mandapam on Monday with the scale and ambition organisers had promised.

The summit has drawn over 35,000 registrations from more than 100 countries, with a packed programme of 500 sessions and an expo featuring 500+ startups.

But the first half of Day 1 was dominated by bottlenecks outside the venue.

Serpentine queues stretched far beyond the entry points, with several delegates estimating the line to be close to a kilometre at peak hours.

Many waited for hours in the morning to clear checks and reach the halls.

The crowding was compounded by heightened security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled inauguration later in the day.

Security deployment included over 20,000 CAPF personnel, along with Delhi Police, and the use of AI-enabled surveillance tools such as facial recognition systems and video analytics across additional CCTV coverage.

QR-code entry protocols were also in place for registered attendees. However, BestMediaInfo.com found that hundreds of people, including journalists, did not receive any such code.

The BestMediaInfo team on the ground reported that PIB and MeitY officials appeared unclear about the passes.

Delhi Police Additional Commissioner Devesh Kumar Mahla said multiple agencies had conducted rehearsals and advisories had been shared with registered delegates.

Yet, on the ground, the combination of heavy footfall, layered security checks and limited entry throughput created confusion and delays.

Several attendees said they were unsure which lines to join and where to move after bag checks.

A few exhibitors and startup teams said they could not access their booths for long stretches, even as the expo was expected to be a key draw for delegates and policy stakeholders.

Gates are closed so could not access my own booth at the AI Summit. If you’re also stuck outside and wanted to visit the @bolna_dev team, dm me.

We may set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe 😂 pic.twitter.com/YVIdWagxKM — Maitreya Wagh (@maitreya_wagh) February 16, 2026

Food and refreshment counters also saw crowding during peak hours.

Some delegates pointed to cash-only counters at certain points, even as the summit positions itself as a flagship platform for India’s AI ecosystem and digital public infrastructure.

BestMediaInfo observed repeated pauses in movement near access gates and holding zones, with delegates being asked to wait as security corridors were cleared.

In the middle of the day, several participants also reported being moved out temporarily, which added to uncertainty around sessions and timelines.

Despite the operational friction, the intent and architecture of the summit remained visible in the programming and stakeholder presence.

The event is being positioned as a multi-day platform for policy dialogue, ecosystem showcases and international engagement on responsible and inclusive AI.

At the centre of the action is MeitY Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh, widely seen as the key force behind the design and execution of the summit, and its attempt to bring policy, industry, startups and academia into one national-scale forum.

With the summit scheduled to continue till February 20, the expectation among delegates is that Day 1’s crowd-management lessons will translate into smoother access, clearer signage and faster verification in the days ahead.