Marico appoints Ankit Porwal as CEO – Beauty & Styling, Digital Business

New Delhi: Marico has appointed Ankit Porwal as CEO – Beauty & Styling, Digital Business.

The appointment follows the resignation of Akash Banerji, EVP and Head, Digital Transformation and Beauty & Styling, Digital Business.

In a BSE filing, Marico said Banerji has decided to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities outside the organisation and tendered his resignation on February 6, 2026. The company said his last working day will be May 31, 2026.

Porwal’s appointment comes as Marico sharpens leadership for its beauty and styling digital business, alongside its broader digital transformation agenda.

Before joining Marico, Porwal spent over 13 years with L’Oréal, where he held multiple leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Regional Director and General Manager, E-Commerce and Marketing Transformation for SAPMENA (South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa). He also led L’Oréal’s Consumer Products Division for the Malaysia-Singapore cluster, with responsibility across marketing, digital and commercial functions, including e-commerce and retail execution.

Earlier in his career, Porwal worked with Colgate-Palmolive and Wipro.