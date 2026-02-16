India AI Impact Summit 2026: Expo entry restricted on Feb 16; opens to all from Feb 17

New Delhi: Entry to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be restricted on the first day, while the India AI Impact Expo 2026 will open to all visitors from February 17, according to an official advisory issued on Sunday.

Preparations are in the final phase for the expo, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at Bharat Mandapam.

“Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: Closed on 16 February (Inauguration by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at 5 PM). Open to all from 17 February onwards,” the advisory said.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled from February 16 to 20. Officials said attendees can enter by registering on DigiYatra or by scanning a QR code available on the India AI Impact Summit app at multiple entry points.

As per the advisory, access to the Bharat Mandapam main hall area will be available in a restricted manner through Gate 4, Gate 7 and Gate 10.

Gate 4 will remain operational between 7:30 am and 2 pm, and drop-offs by cars and cabs will be permitted. After 2 pm, entry via Gate 4 will be regulated and restricted as per security protocol.

Gate 7 will open only after 2 pm. Delegates will have to alight in front of the gate and enter the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre through the Business Plaza.

Gate 10 has been identified as the closest gate for delegates commuting by metro trains.

“Access through other designated gates shall remain subject to security clearance and movement restrictions as per protocol,” the advisory said.

Both event venues, Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, will remain open between 9.30 am and 6 pm.

Shuttle services will operate from parking facilities at Purana Qila Parking, Zoo Parking Space and JLN Stadium Parking to Bharat Mandapam Gate 4. Delegates entering through Gate 4 will also have access to golf carts to reach the convention centre.

For Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, entry will be open from Gate 2 for pedestrians, metro users, drop-offs and self-driven vehicles.

An official said there will be no shuttle service from Bhairo Mandir Parking, which has been allocated for around 600 media professionals who have registered for the summit.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to draw over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. Officials said the event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities in the global AI ecosystem.

The expo will feature 13 country pavilions to showcase international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

It will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras: people, planet and progress.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners.

“Registration for the event is free. No money is being charged. Anyone can register and attend any of the events on the 16th, 17th, 18th and 20th,” a MeitY official said.