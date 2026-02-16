Unilever sees improving India fundamentals; home care hits its highest market share

New Delhi: British consumer goods major Unilever on Friday said the fundamentals of its India business are improving, with the company highlighting momentum in home care and better execution in rural and traditional trade.

In its fourth-quarter earnings call, Unilever CEO Fernando Fernández said India and the US are “anchor markets” for the group. He said the economic backdrop in India is improving and the company is seeing progress in core business indicators.

“India, it’s improving both in terms of economic backgrounds and the fundamentals of the business, particularly the strengthening of our brand equities,” Fernández said. He added that Unilever’s brand superiority scores in India are “improving across the board”.

Unilever said its home care business posted 4.7 per cent underlying sales growth in the fourth quarter, with 4 per cent volume growth, supported by “continued strong volume in India”.

“India was a key contributor to this momentum, with Home Care delivering mid-single-digit volume growth, led by strong performance in liquids across fabric wash and household care, and reaching its highest ever market share,” Fernández said.

He also pointed to improved on-ground execution. “Our execution is also improving, particularly in rural areas and traditional trade, independent trade,” he said, adding that share gains have been led by home care, which accounts for around 40 per cent of Unilever’s business in India. “We have achieved the highest ever share there in the last reading,” he added.

Unilever’s listed Indian arm, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), delivered 5 per cent underlying sales growth, led by 4 per cent underlying volume growth, in the December quarter, the parent said.

For 2025, Unilever said its India business recorded 4 per cent underlying sales growth with 3 per cent volume growth, supported by gradually improving market conditions and share gains.

The company also said HUL’s performance reflected a step-up after the disruption linked to Goods and Services Tax-related changes. Unilever said its focus remains on beauty and wellbeing and personal care, with an emphasis on premium segments, digitally native brands and dCommerce exposure, particularly in the US and India.

Unilever reported turnover of 50.5 billion euros in 2025, down 3.8 per cent, citing adverse currency impact and net disposals. It reiterated that India remains its second-largest market globally after the US.