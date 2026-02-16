Shifali Singh replaces Dhruv Bogra as Forever New Country Director, India

New Delhi: Forever New today has appointed Shifali Singh as Country Director – India.

Dhruv Bogra, who has served as Country Director since 2019, will continue to remain closely associated with the brand as Advisor to the Board.

With over two decades of experience across fashion, lifestyle, and omni-channel ecosystems, Singh's expertise spans market entry and scale-up strategy, nuanced localisation for the Indian consumer, ecosystem partnerships, and the stewardship of large cross-functional teams through transformational growth journeys.

Prior to joining Forever New, she led the strategic repositioning of Ritu Kumar under Reliance Brands.

She also co-founded and established 70+ international brand partnerships at Myntra–Jabong.

Earlier in her career, she contributed to scaling and optimising retail operations at Marks & Spencer and United Colors of Benetton India, supporting disciplined growth across large-format store networks.

Bogra said, “I am delighted to pass the baton of Forever New India to the experienced and proven hands of Shifali Singh. She has had an illustrious and outstanding track record of great leadership in the fashion space and is well poised to take Forever New to newer heights. I will miss my incredible and highly gifted colleagues who have charted the admirable course of the brand over the last seven years”.

Singh said, "My association with Forever New began as a customer, where I developed a deep appreciation for its refined aesthetic and elevated design philosophy. As I step into this leadership role, that connection deepens my commitment to the brand. Forever New holds a distinctive premium positioning in India, and my focus will be on building a future-ready, consumer-centric omni-channel business that seamlessly bridges retail and digital, while driving strategic, long-term growth."