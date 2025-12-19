Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 19, 2025

- Dec 19, 2025 13:15 IST
OpenAI launches Academy to support journalists and news organisations using AI
The platform provides training, playbooks and practical examples for journalists and newsrooms adopting AI, alongside guidance on responsible use. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 13:14 IST
AI adoption in India’s 64 mn MSMEs can unlock over $500 bn economic value
BCGX–FICCI study urges shift from “adopt-first” to “invent-first”; warns India contributes under 1% of global AI patents. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 13:09 IST
Bharti Airtel names Shashwat Sharma as MD and CEO from Jan 1, 2026
The board approved Gopal Vittal’s move to executive vice chairman for five years and cleared Soumen Ray as group CFO and Akhil Garg as Airtel India CFO from January 2026. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 13:06 IST
Unicommerce names Gaurav Juneja as Chief Revenue Officer
Juneja will oversee sales, business development and customer engagement, while shaping go-to-market strategies across B2B, quick commerce and overseas markets. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 12:55 IST
Patanjali sues YouTube channel over alleged defamatory video on Nutrela Soya Chunks
The company has sought Rs 15.5 crore in damages and an immediate injunction to remove the video from the platform. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 12:42 IST
Sony MAX lines up 10 sponsors for Saiyaara world TV premiere on Dec 20
Pond’s Skin Institute, Dish TV’s smart TV brand VZY and Harley-Davidson X440T have come on board as co-presenters. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 11:54 IST
SPNI adds Wheel of Fortune to reality portfolio; Akshay Kumar named host
The network said the show will also include an interactive “Play Along” feature on Sony LIV, and is being positioned as a prime-time property and a major advertising platform for 2026. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 11:47 IST
JioStar's T20 World Cup ad pricing under pressure; advertisers expect 10-15% correction
Even as JioStar rolls out sharply higher advertising rates for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, advertisers and agencies warn that sustaining these levels could be difficult. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 10:09 IST
FMCG volume growth slows to 5.4% in September quarter despite 12.9% value growth
NielsenIQ data shows e-commerce and modern trade supported overall FMCG sales during the quarter, while offline demand in metropolitan markets continued to remain under pressure. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 09:51 IST
TikTok signs agreement to sell US operations to Oracle and Silver Lake-backed group
The deal is set to close on January 22 after ByteDance signs binding agreements, with Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX each acquiring 15% stakes in TikTok’s US joint venture. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 09:45 IST
Akashvani, Doordarshan clock Rs 587.78 crore in non-govt ad revenue in 2022–25
Modernisation and upgradation of Prasar Bharati are being undertaken under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme (2021–26) with an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore. Read more...
- Dec 19, 2025 09:38 IST
How Enamor built a 25-year legacy without PR and is now going influencer-first
Founded in 2001 Enamor thrived without PR for decades. In an exclusive conversation, Sandra Daniels, CMO Enamor explains the strategic shift shaping the brand today. Read more...
