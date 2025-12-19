New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday said Shashwat Sharma, currently Chief Executive Officer designate, will assume charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from January 1, 2026.

The board of India’s second-largest telecom operator has also approved the appointment of vice chairman and managing director Gopal Vittal as executive vice chairman for a period of five years from January 1, 2026, subject to shareholders’ approval.

In addition, the board has cleared the appointment of Soumen Ray, currently chief financial officer, as group chief financial officer, and Akhil Garg as chief financial officer for Airtel India. Both appointments will take effect from January 1, 2026.

“We wish to inform that based on recommendations of HR & Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors of the company has approved...at its meeting held on December 18, 2025: (a) Appointment of Gopal Vittal (currently, Vice Chairman & Managing Director) as Executive Vice Chairman (in the capacity of Whole-time Director) of the Company w.e.f. January 01, 2026, for a period of five (5) years...,” the company said in a BSE filing.

All appointments remain subject to shareholder approval. As part of the planned succession process initiated in 2024, Vittal will transition to the role of executive vice chairman to oversee Bharti Airtel and its subsidiaries from January 1, 2026.

“In his new role, besides oversight of the companies, Gopal will also be responsible for driving group synergies in the areas of digital and technology, network strategy, procurement and talent,” the company said in a statement.

He will also focus on group strategy and preparing the organisation for its next phase of development.

The Sunil Mittal-led company said that following the “well-structured and successful transition process, Vittal will be succeeded by Shashwat Sharma as MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel India on January 1, 2026.”

As Chief Executive Officer designate, Sharma has spent the past twelve months working alongside Vittal across the business to prepare for the role. He will report to Vittal in his new position.

Akhil Garg, currently financial controller at Bharti Airtel, will take over as chief financial officer. Garg has been with the company for nearly 12 years and has led several business initiatives, including the Hexacom IPO.

Rohit Puri, currently joint company secretary and compliance officer, will be appointed company secretary and compliance officer of Bharti Airtel. Pankaj Tewari, group company secretary, will continue to provide leadership and oversight at the group level.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, said, “I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition of leadership at Airtel, and there could not have been a better time, where change and continuity will go hand in hand.”

“I look forward to working alongside Gopal and the team to continue this pursuit as we drive towards our ambition of building the best global telecom company.”