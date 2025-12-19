New Delhi: TIGERFIRE has entered the Indian market, marking the brand’s debut in the country. The vodka has been co-created by actor Sanjay Dutt and entrepreneur Paresh Ghelani and is positioned as a founder-led spirits brand.

The brand, which is already available across selected premium outlets, curated retailers and high-end restaurants in the United States, is now being introduced in India. According to the company, TIGERFIRE’s entry follows its early presence in the US luxury spirits market, where it has been positioned around craftsmanship, design and a distinct flavour profile.

The founders have stated that the brand is not structured as a celebrity endorsement but as a project shaped through direct involvement in product development and brand creation. The vodka has been developed over several years in collaboration with master distillers in France.

“TIGERFIRE is not a product, it is a piece of my story,” says Sanjay Dutt. “It reflects the fire that has defined my journey and the belief that no matter how hard life hits, you never give in.”

Paresh Ghelani, who co-created the brand, said the partnership was built around long-term brand development rather than short-term visibility. “India’s new consumer is sophisticated, globally aware, and values authenticity,” says Paresh Ghelani.

“TIGERFIRE was built for that audience, a brand rooted in purpose, crafted with precision, and designed to endure.”

TIGERFIRE vodka is produced in France using French winter pastry wheat and limestone-filtered groundwater. The spirit undergoes triple distillation and triple charcoal filtration and is micro-oxygenated. The company said the vodka has received a 95 out of 100 rating from the Beverage Testing Institute.

Unlike vodkas positioned around neutrality, the brand describes its profile as character-driven, with a peppery warmth, smooth texture and a subtle smoky finish.

The bottle design was developed over a two-year period under the direction of brand designer Jason DeLand. The packaging features a black and rose-gold colour palette, filigree detailing inspired by Indian motifs, and a sculpted form developed through multiple design iterations. According to the brand, the filigree on each bottle is hand-applied.

Following its launch, TIGERFIRE is expected to be rolled out across markets, including Maharashtra, Goa, Hyderabad and the National Capital Region, with further expansion planned in India and select international markets, including duty-free channels.