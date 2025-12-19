New Delhi: OpenAI has introduced the OpenAI Academy for News Organizations, a learning platform designed for journalists, editors, and publishers using AI, in partnership with the American Journalism Project and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

“At OpenAI, we believe journalism is essential to a healthy democracy. People depend on reliable local and national reporting to understand their communities and the world around them, and we’re committed to being a strong partner to news organizations, supporting their work and convening the right people to move the industry forward,” OpenAI said in a statement.

The Academy was unveiled at the AI and Journalism Summit, co-hosted with the Brown Institute for Media Innovation and Hearst. It provides on-demand training, practical use cases, open-source projects, and guidance on responsible AI adoption, including developing internal policies and governance frameworks.

The initiative offers sessions for journalists on core AI concepts relevant to the newsroom, as well as advanced modules for technical and product-focused teams exploring tools and solutions for operational needs. It includes guidance on investigative and background research, translation and multilingual reporting, data analysis, and production efficiency.

“The OpenAI Academy for News Organizations goes live today with hands-on training, playbooks, and real-world examples that help teams save time and focus on high-impact journalism, from reporting and fact-gathering, to the business and operational work that keeps news organizations strong,” the statement added.

OpenAI highlighted its ongoing collaborations with the journalism community, including partnerships with News Corp, Axios, the Financial Times, Condé Nast, Hearst, and organisations such as WAN-IFRA and INMA. These partnerships provide content in more than 20 languages globally and aim to support local news organisations in adopting AI responsibly.

The Academy is intended to address issues around trust, accuracy, and job concerns while helping newsrooms explore new applications of AI in research, product development, and business sustainability. OpenAI said it plans to expand the platform with additional courses, case studies, and live programming over the coming year.