New Delhi: Reliance Consumer (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has acquired a majority stake in Chennai-headquartered Udhaiyams Agro Foods, bringing the long-established Tamil Nadu food brand under its fold.

Under the joint venture arrangement, RCPL will hold a controlling stake in the company, while Udhaiyams’ existing promoters will retain a minority holding. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded over three decades ago, Udhaiyams Agro Foods operates under its flagship brand ‘Udhaiyam’ and has a strong presence in staples and food categories including rice, pulses, spices, snacks and ready-to-cook products such as idli batter. The company has an extensive distribution network across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring markets.

Commenting on the transaction, T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products, said, “Udhaiyam is a brand that needs no introduction. It has been serving healthy food choices to consumers for decades and is a true reflection of Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage enriched with its scientific temper and superior quality. We are very excited to announce this joint venture, as it further strengthens RCPL’s presence in the branded staples space.

This initiative also reaffirms our commitment to offering global-quality products to consumers at affordable price points while promoting India’s legacy. I am sure that Udhaiyam will soon scale up to a national brand and satisfy consumers across India, just as it has earned the trust of millions in Tamil Nadu over decades.”

S Sudhakar, Managing Director of Udhaiyams Agro Foods, said the partnership marked a new phase for the company. “This partnership with RCPL opens up new opportunities for Udhaiyam. The brand has delighted consumers in Tamil Nadu for decades. When it comes to branded pulses, Udhaiyam is synonymous with the best quality for households across the state.

“With RCPL now taking charge of its expansion, we are confident that the goodness of Tamil Nadu and the rich heritage of the land will resonate with consumers across geographies, while adding value to their lives as we increasingly transition towards a healthier lifestyle,” he added.

Following the acquisition, Udhaiyams Agro Foods’ promoters, S. Sudhakar and S Dinakar will continue to hold a minority stake in the company and remain involved in its operations. The promoters bring over 30 years of experience in the staples segment, including building and scaling the packaged pulses business.