New Delhi: IAB Tech Lab has announced the release of a new Connected TV (CTV) Ad Portfolio alongside an updated Guide to Programmatic CTV, introducing standardised definitions for core CTV ad formats and updated technical guidance for programmatic trading.
The CTV Ad Portfolio outlines six primary ad formats, Pause, Menu, Screensaver, In Scene, Squeeze backs and Overlays, developed from more than 100 industry submissions collected through the Ad Format Hero initiative.
The update to the Guide to Programmatic CTV includes revised OpenRTB support for Pause and Menu formats, which were prioritised by the industry working group. Both documents are open for public comment until January 31, 2026.
In a statement, Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab, said the updates respond to rapid changes in the CTV ecosystem and growing demand for clearer technical guidance.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen the CTV marketplace explode, and the industry has been asking for clear, practical guidance to keep up,” Katsur said. “What we heard again and again was that publishers, buyers, and platforms needed a common language for emerging CTV formats, and a way to streamline how these formats are traded. This portfolio and guidance update are really about meeting that need and helping accelerate growth in the space.”
The organisation said the new framework is intended to address challenges such as inconsistent format definitions, creative rendering issues and operational inefficiencies across platforms. Certain formats, including Pause and Menu ads, are positioned as complementary to traditional ad pods, offering additional inventory opportunities within CTV environments.
IAB Tech Lab noted that the updates follow a similar approach to the Digital Ad Portfolio previously developed for display advertising within OpenRTB, extending industry alignment into the CTV space. Industry executives welcomed the release, citing the value of greater clarity and interoperability.
“Clear standards like this make it so much easier for everyone to scale new CTV formats,” said Ken Weiner, CTO, GumGum. “It’s a simple change that will make a big difference in day-to-day execution.”
Gianluca Milano, Ad Experience Product at Disney, highlighted the role of consistency across platforms.
“Interoperability is essential to unlocking the full potential of CTV,” Milano said.
“These new standards will benefit the entire ecosystem by establishing a consistent framework for advanced ad formats to scale across platforms and buying channels, empowering advertisers with captivating and engaging experiences.”
Ryan McConville, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Advertising Products & Solutions, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships, also commented on the development.
“At NBCUniversal, we are committed to delivering premium content and cutting-edge technology that connects brands with highly engaged audiences in the most efficient, effective way,” McConville said. “Creating a consistent standard across CTV environments help advance that mission, making it easier for advertisers of all sizes to access premium video and drive real business impact.”