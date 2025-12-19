New Delhi: Unicommerce has appointed Gaurav Juneja as its chief revenue officer, the company said on Wednesday.

In his new role, Juneja will oversee Unicommerce’s revenue generation strategy, including sales and business development operations, customer engagement and market expansion. He will also be involved in shaping go-to-market strategies across newer business verticals such as B2B commerce, quick commerce and international markets.

Juneja brings more than two decades of experience across consumer internet, financial services and retail. Prior to joining Unicommerce, he served as chief revenue officer at CX automation SaaS platform Kapture.cx. His previous roles include head of digitisation at Google, co-founder of online grocery platform StarQuik, which was later acquired by Tata Trent, and executive director at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

He has also held positions at Reliance Retail, Lehman Brothers and Li & Fung India. Juneja is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow and holds a bachelor’s degree in business studies from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, University of Delhi.

Commenting on the appointment, Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer of Unicommerce, said, “We are delighted to welcome Gaurav Juneja to the Unicommerce leadership team. Gaurav’s proven expertise in driving large-scale digital transformation at Google, coupled with his experience in harnessing AI and data-led strategies, will play a pivotal role in accelerating our next phase of growth. His deep understanding of the e-commerce and SaaS domains will support Unicommerce’s growth and position in the market.”

Juneja said he was looking forward to joining the company. “Unicommerce has built a strong reputation as a trusted technology partner for retail and e-commerce businesses. I am excited to join a mission-driven team that is transforming how businesses manage their operations. My focus will be on deepening customer relationships, enhancing go-to-market execution, and accelerating growth in both domestic and international markets.”

The appointment comes as Unicommerce continues to expand its product offerings to address the evolving needs of India’s e-commerce and retail ecosystem. Over the past year, the company has launched several new solutions, including a B2B suite, a quick commerce management system, video verification tools, UniCapture and an AI-powered assistant, UniBot.

Its logistics subsidiary, Shipway, has also introduced AI-led tools such as the support chatbot Loca and courier selection engine ShipSense, adding operational capabilities across marketplaces, direct-to-consumer brands, quick commerce platforms and offline retail.