SPNI adds Wheel of Fortune to reality portfolio; Akshay Kumar named host

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced the India launch of the global game show franchise Wheel of Fortune, with actor Akshay Kumar set to host the Indian edition.

The network said it is preparing one of its largest integrated media launches in recent years to position the show as a marquee viewing event.

SPNI said the Indian edition will be anchored across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, and will offer advertisers brand-building scale on television and precision engagement on digital through a cross-screen strategy.

The network said the show will also include an interactive “Play Along” feature on Sony LIV, and is being positioned as a prime-time property and a major advertising platform for 2026.

SPNI said the format is recognised by Variety as the most-watched entertainment show on American television, cited by Guinness World Records as the world’s most popular TV game show, and has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show.

The company also highlighted Akshay Kumar’s television performance, stating that five of his satellite premieres have crossed 2.5 TVR, as per Broadcast Audience Research Council data for 2019 to 2025 (Source: HSM Urban: AA 15+, Wk1’2019- Wk48’2025, Hindi Movies (Pay)).

Highgate Entertainment, LLC has licensed the format to Sony Pictures Networks India, and Frames Production Company will produce the Indian edition for SPNI.

Nachiket Pantvaidya, Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, said, “Sony Entertainment Television has long pioneered the reality format space in India, consistently introducing globally successful IPs that engage audiences at scale. With Wheel of Fortune, we’re adding another marquee global franchise to the portfolio, bringing high-energy entertainment to Indian homes. Anchored in our strategy across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, the show promises to create a powerful brand-building and engagement platform, offering advertisers unparalleled reach and impact across television and digital.”

Actor Akshay Kumar added, “Wheel of Fortune has been a beloved show for millions around the world, and I’m truly excited to bring its Indian edition to audiences here. Its multi-generational appeal and the thrill of puzzle-solving have made it a global favourite, and I’m confident it will be immensely enjoyed by Indian audiences. With the combined reach of Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, Wheel of Fortune India will engage viewers across platforms like never before.”