Sony MAX lines up 10 sponsors for Saiyaara world TV premiere on Dec 20

New Delhi: Sony MAX has unveiled a multi-brand sponsor lineup for the world TV premiere of Saiyaara, scheduled to air on December 20, Saturday, at 8 pm.
Pond’s Skin Institute, Dish TV’s smart TV brand VZY and Harley-Davidson X440T have come on board as co-presenters.
UltraTech Cement, Google Search and Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk are listed as co-powered partners. Jewellery brand Mia has been named style partner, while Sting, L’Oréal Paris and Domino’s feature as special partners.
Saiyaara went on to gross around Rs 584 crore worldwide and posted an opening weekend collection of Rs 85 crore, with strong contributions from metro cities.
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is a musical romance drama led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
The story follows Krissh Kapoor, a musician, and Vaani Batra, a poet, whose relationship builds around music and art. The film also charts Vaani’s battle with Alzheimer’s and Krissh’s decision to stand by her.