Akashvani, Doordarshan clock Rs 587.78 crore in non-govt ad revenue in 2022–25

New Delhi: The total revenue generated by Akashvani and Doordarshan from the non-Government advertisement segment during 2022–25 stood at Rs 587.78 crore.

Modernisation and upgradation of Prasar Bharati are being undertaken under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme (2021–26) with an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore, as the Government of India takes sustained measures to strengthen the functioning and audience reach of Doordarshan and Akashvani in an increasingly competitive broadcasting environment.

The government said the BIND Scheme focuses on digitalisation, replacement of legacy systems, studio and transmitter upgradation, coverage expansion, and adoption of new technologies.

To improve content quality and variety, a simplified Content Sourcing Policy was introduced in 2024 to enable wider participation and faster acquisition of programmes. The government said new programmes are launched regularly, and local artists are engaged by Regional and State Centres to produce content in regional languages.

It also said Artist and Casual Assignee rates have been revised to attract better talent and ultimately support quality local content across 66 Programme Production Centres of Doordarshan.

Live coverage of major national events is also being undertaken to ensure wide public outreach. The government cited examples, including Mahakumbh 2025 (Prayagraj), WAVES 2025 (Mumbai) and ISRO satellite launches.

On technological upgradation, the government said it has enabled the telecast of several DD channels in High Definition (HD) and strengthened digital presence through the launch of the OTT platform WAVES. It added that DD and other channels are integrated on WAVES OTT, and also on the Online News ONAIR mobile app, among other platforms.

Akashvani, the government said, has launched audio-visual podcast series, namely “The Akashvani Podcast” and “Akashvani Originals”.

Structural reforms have also been carried out at Akashvani, including defined roles for Cluster Heads/Heads of Offices, with a focus on revenue generation, content improvement and market outreach.

The government said alternative broadcasting modes such as apps, OTT and social media are being leveraged, supported by cross-channel publicity and coordinated marketing efforts.

Measures to further enhance revenue include improved client engagement, revenue-oriented content planning, multi-platform promotion and integrated advertising strategies, it added.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, provided this information in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2025, in response to a question raised by Shri Parshottambhai Rupala.