Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 30, 2025

- Dec 30, 2025 17:28 IST
India’s data centre capacity set for nearly 10x growth by 2030
The report estimates that India’s installed data centre capacity, currently at around 960 megawatts (MW), is expected to rise to 9.2 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 15:43 IST
A decade in, Rahul Joshi calls for mission-mode 2026 as Network18 sharpens growth bets
In his year-end note to employees, Network18 MD urges teams to “hire young, think younger, dream bigger” as the group sharpens creator, subscription and GenZ bets. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 14:59 IST
Flavoured milk becomes a daily habit in India’s changing dairy market
Sharing insights from the Godrej Jersey India Lactograph Findings for FY25–26, Shantanu Raj, Head of Marketing at Godrej Jersey, said the country’s dairy habits are undergoing a fundamental shift. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 14:57 IST
News India 24X7 names Naveen Kumar as Production Head
The media professional brings over two decades of experience across film, television and live productions, and has previously worked with organisations including STAR News and Page 3. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 14:54 IST
Govt cautions social media platforms over unlawful and obscene content
The ministry said repeated concerns flagged via public debate, stakeholder inputs, parliamentary discussions and court cases underline the need for strict intermediary due diligence. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 13:36 IST
Delhi High Court issues John Doe order to protect NTR Junior’s personality rights
The order restrains individuals and platforms from using the actor’s name, image or likeness for commercial purposes without consent, including AI-generated formats. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 12:50 IST
India AI Impact Summit 2026 outlines focus on access, inclusion and AI infrastructure
The Summit will focus on broadening access to AI and ensuring it is not concentrated in a few regions or controlled by a limited number of companies. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 11:08 IST
Saurabh Jain joins Cosmo First as CEO of Zigly and Head of Corporate Development
Jain will oversee the pet care division and lead corporate development initiatives, including strategy and potential acquisitions, at the group level. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 11:07 IST
Samsung to introduce Google Photos integration across AI TV lineup in 2026
The integration will allow users to access Google Photos libraries on Samsung TVs, starting with curated memories and expanding to AI-driven tools in subsequent phases. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 11:03 IST
Stashfin refreshes brand identity with modernised logo
The company said the redesign has been created to improve clarity, consistency and adaptability across digital and physical platforms, without losing familiarity for existing customers. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 10:57 IST
Bingo! Mad Angles turns everyday arguments into “MMMMMM” with ‘Mad for Peace’ campaign
The ITC snack brand has also partnered Zepto for a limited-time coupon offer to “broker peace” with a pack of Mad Angles. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 10:50 IST
DS Group rolls out digital film and print creative to recognise India’s women farmers
The FMCG major said the initiative spotlights women’s role in agriculture, where 75% of rural women are employed in the sector. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 10:48 IST
HiveMinds gets integrated digital mandate for Stahl Kitchens
HiveMinds will lead the brand’s full-funnel digital strategy, including media planning, consumer journey optimisation, organic growth, and marketplace performance. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 10:45 IST
Arvind Fashions to buy Flipkart’s 31.25% stake in Arvind Youth Brands for Rs 135 crore
The deal will make Flying Machine owner AYBPL a wholly owned subsidiary; the brand will continue to sell on Flipkart platforms, says CEO Amisha Jain. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 10:41 IST
What went wrong for India’s high-profile startups in 2025
Here’s a closer look at some of the prominent startups that shut down in 2025 and what led to their downfall. Read more...
- Dec 30, 2025 09:19 IST
Marketing trends 2025: AI changed discovery and ended siloed digital marketing
AI changed discovery, audiences rejected noise, and trust emerged as marketing’s most valuable currency this year. Read more...
