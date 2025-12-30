New Delhi: For decades, India’s dairy story was simple. A glass of plain milk, twice a day, no questions asked. That story is now looking dated.

India’s dairy consumption has quietly reinvented itself, moving far beyond plain milk into a much wider, more interesting mix of products that fit modern lifestyles. Today’s dairy shelf is crowded with flavored milk, curd, paneer and yoghurt, and these are no longer occasional add-ons. They are daily habits.

Sharing insights from the Godrej Jersey India Lactograph Findings for FY25–26, Shantanu Raj, Head of Marketing at Godrej Jersey, said the country’s dairy habits are undergoing a fundamental shift.

One of the biggest signs of this change is flavored milk. Once treated as a reward after school or a travel-day indulgence, it has now become an everyday choice. According to the Godrej Jersey India Lactograph for FY25-26, 58% of consumers say they consume flavored milk regularly. That puts it firmly in the “daily routine” category rather than the “once in a while” list.

The change does not stop there. Indian households are now using dairy across meals and moments. Morning curd, paneer at lunch, yoghurt in the evening, flavored milk on the go. Dairy is no longer a single-product affair.

According to Raj, the change reflects a blending of tradition and modern lifestyles. “Together, these trends underline a fundamental change in India’s dairy narrative. Consumers are no longer choosing between tradition and modernity, they are blending both seamlessly,” he noted.

He said rising health awareness, a post-pandemic focus on preventive nutrition, higher disposable incomes and changing lifestyles are driving the shift. “Consumers are actively reading labels, comparing protein counts, and seeking products that support strength, satiety, and long-term wellness,” Raj said.

Looking ahead, he believes growth in the dairy sector will be led by value-added, protein-enriched and functional products that fit easily into daily diets, positioning dairy as a key solution to India’s protein gap.

As Indians look for convenient ways to improve everyday nutrition, dairy is increasingly seen not just as a staple but as a practical answer to the country’s long-standing protein gap. In that sense, the future of dairy is no longer about how much milk is consumed but about how many roles dairy can play in daily life.