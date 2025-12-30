Bingo! Mad Angles turns everyday arguments into “MMMMMM” with ‘Mad for Peace’ campaign

New Delhi: ITC’s Bingo! Mad Angles has rolled out a new digital campaign, ‘Mad for Peace’, using humour to position the snack as a quirky intervention in everyday conflicts, from news debates and neighbourhood spats to friend-group arguments.

Staying aligned with its “Har problem ka mmmmmad solution” platform, the brand film places Bingo! Mad Angles as an unlikely ‘peace negotiator’. The narrative moves through familiar conflict settings where tempers rise, until the brand’s cheeky proposition lands: hand the other side a pack of Bingo! Mad Angles and watch them go “MMMMMM”, not just for taste, but as a sign of agreement.

To extend the campaign beyond the film, Bingo! Mad Angles has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto. As part of a limited-time activation, users can redeem a coupon of up to Rs 20 off to order a pack of Bingo! Mad Angles via Zepto, with the brand encouraging consumers to use it as a “peace offering” to settle arguments.

“Bingo! Mad Angles has always been a brand that looks at life a little differently through a bolder, quirkier lens. Whether it’s our flavours or our humour, we love hopping onto what’s trending and flipping it our way. With ‘Mad for Peace’, we have reimagined the brand thought of “har problem ka mad solution,” providing a wacky solution for a very relatable problem that we are all living through,” said Suresh Chand, VP & Head of Marketing, Snacks Noodles & Pasta, Foods Division, ITC Ltd.

Saurabh Kulkarni and Shahrukh Irani, Executive Creative Directors, Ogilvy Mumbai, said, “The ‘MMMM’ sound is a great brand asset. It conveys yumminess but it can also mean agreement. We put this to good use and the result is absurdity. Because everything we do on Mad Angles has to be MAD.”

The campaign film is live on digital platforms.