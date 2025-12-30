New Delhi: News India 24X7 has appointed media professional Naveen Kumar as its Production Head, on December 30.

Kumar brings more than 20 years of experience in the media industry, with expertise spanning video editing, graphic design, production management, and camera and sound operations. In his new role, he will oversee production workflows and manage the execution and delivery of broadcast content.

His professional portfolio includes work on films such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Gangs of Wasseypur and King Kong, along with collaborations with artists including Arijit Singh, Papon and T. N. Krishnan. He has also been associated with advertising projects for brands such as Sony TV, Ola and Nexa.

Prior to joining News India 24X7, Kumar has held roles at organisations including STAR News, Eagle Home Entertainment and Page 3. His experience also extends to live concerts and large-scale events.

Kumar is a commerce graduate from RDS College, Muzaffarpur, and holds a diploma in multimedia and editing.

Commenting on the appointment, Shailendra Sharma (Shalu), Chairman, and Rana Yashwant, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, News India 24X7, said, “We are delighted to welcome Naveen Kumar to our team. His extensive experience and expertise in production will be a significant asset to our channel. We are confident that he will play a key role in shaping our content and driving our editorial vision.”