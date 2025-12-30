New Delhi: Cosmo First has appointed Saurabh Jain as Chief Executive Officer of its pet care division, Zigly, and Head of Corporate Development. The company has business interests spanning films, sheets and containers, pet care, consumer products and specialty chemicals.

In his role as CEO of Zigly, Jain will oversee the pet care business and its expansion. Alongside this, he will lead corporate development initiatives at Cosmo First, including strategy-led growth activities and the evaluation of potential mergers and acquisitions. He will work closely with Group CEO Pankaj Poddar and Group CFO Neeraj Jain.

Commenting on the appointment, Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First, said, “We are pleased to welcome Saurabh as part of the leadership team at Cosmo First. A seasoned leader, Saurabh has a proven track record of successfully leading and handling complex business assignments during his career. We strongly believe that his leadership style will bring meaningful value to the organisation in the long-term.”

Jain brings over 16 years of experience across packaging films, investment banking and corporate strategy. His previous roles include Global CEO (Overseas Business) at Jindal Films, as well as positions at SB Packaging, Wodehouse Capital, Religare Capital Markets and Jaypee Capital.

Speaking on his new role, Saurabh Jain, Head, Corporate Development, Cosmo First and CEO, Zigly, said, “It is a privilege to join Cosmo First, a company that has set global benchmarks across businesses. In this new role, I am eagerly looking forward to leveraging my diverse experience to contribute significantly to the organisation’s long-term strategic goals and unlocking new growth opportunities.”

Jain holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.