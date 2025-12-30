Stashfin refreshes brand identity with modernised logo

New Delhi: Digital lending and full-stack financial services platform Stashfin has unveiled a refreshed logo, marking what it described as a strategic evolution of its visual identity while retaining the brand’s core cues around trust, accessibility and financial empowerment.

The company said the redesign has been created to improve clarity, consistency and adaptability across digital and physical platforms, without losing familiarity for existing customers. At the centre of the refreshed identity is a bold, legible ‘S’ shaped as an upward arrow, positioned as a visual symbol of financial progress and upward mobility.

Stashfin said Coral Red remains the defining colour of the brand. The company described the shade as a representation of ambition, energy and forward momentum, aligned with its mission to guide consumers toward a more secure and empowered financial future.

The refreshed system continues to use Stashfin’s primary horizontal logo as the cornerstone of its identity. It combines the logo mark inside a distinctive gradient circle with the wordmark ‘stashfin’ set in Poppins Bold. The company said the deliberate use of a lowercase ‘s’ is aimed at reinforcing an approachable, customer-friendly personality, while consistent gradients are meant to strengthen recall and continuity across touchpoints.

Stashfin added that the identity follows defined spacing and proportion guidelines to maintain legibility across applications, from digital screens to print formats.

The logo refresh also signals the company’s intention to build a unified, future-ready brand as it expands its offerings and deepens engagement with underserved credit segments. Stashfin said the updated identity underlines its positioning as a modern, transparent and customer-first financial partner, with financial inclusion remaining a central focus.