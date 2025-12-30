New Delhi: Samsung Electronics has announced plans to integrate Google Photos into its Samsung AI TV lineup, with features expected to roll out from 2026. Samsung TVs are set to introduce Google Photos experiences on television, beginning with curated memories on the big screen, followed by additional creative and personalisation features later in the year.

According to Samsung, the integration is intended to allow users to view and rediscover personal photo collections, including travel, hobbies and everyday moments, on a larger screen. The experience is positioned as a shared, living-room viewing format rather than a mobile-first one.

“Samsung TVs have always brought people together, and bringing Google Photos to the big screen makes that experience even more personal,” said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at the Visual Display (VD) Business of Samsung Electronics.

“Through this partnership, we help users rediscover and relive cherished moments by bringing to light the stories behind their photos, right from the comfort of their living room.”

As part of the proposed integration, Google Photos content stored on smartphones would be accessible directly on Samsung TVs. Photos would be presented in a large-format display, with content organised by people, places and key moments. The service is also expected to integrate with Samsung’s Vision AI Companion (VAC), extending how photo content appears across the television interface.

Samsung said Google Photos would surface through features such as Daily+ and Daily Board, allowing photos to appear contextually throughout the day. Users would be required to sign in with their Google account to access their photo libraries on the TV.

The rollout is expected to take place in phases. The first feature, Memories, is planned for early 2026 and will be available exclusively on Samsung TVs for six months. This feature is designed to present curated photo stories based on locations, people and significant moments.

Additional features planned for later in 2026 include Create with AI, which would offer themed templates built on Google DeepMind’s image generation and editing model, Nano Banana. This would include tools such as Remix, which alters image styles, and Photo to Video, which converts still images into short video clips.

Another planned feature, Personalised Results, would allow users to view related photos as slideshows based on topics or themes, such as travel destinations or activities.

Samsung and Google Photos described the integration as a way to turn personal photo libraries into a gallery-style viewing experience within the home, enabling users to browse, revisit and organise memories through their television.

“Google Photos is a home for people’s photos and videos, helping them organize and bring their memories to life,” said Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos and Google One. “We’re excited to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs, helping people enjoy their favorite photos on a larger screen and reconnect with their memories in new ways.”