DS Group rolls out digital film and print creative to recognise India’s women farmers

New Delhi: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has extended its #SaluteTheFarmHER initiative with a new digital film and print-led campaign to recognise the contribution of women farmers across India on the occasion of National Farmers’ Day.

DS Group said the campaign is aimed at drawing attention to women farmers in rural areas, noting that 75% of rural women are employed in agriculture.

The campaign’s digital film focuses on what the company calls a key image gap in Indian agriculture—recognition for female farmers. Alongside, DS Group has rolled out a print execution that uses a perspective-led creative device: it depicts a male farmer, but when readers rotate the newspaper, the same image reveals a female farmer, underlining how a shift in perspective can surface what has long existed but has rarely been acknowledged.

“On National Farmers Day, DS Group is proud to recognise the indispensable role of women in agriculture through the #SaluteTheFarmHER campaign. By breaking traditional stereotypes and advocating for greater inclusivity, we aim to give "FarmHERs" the recognition they deserve for their resilience and contribution. Our mission is to rewrite the narrative of Indian farming by putting women at the centre of the stories,” said Sachin Sharma, General Manager, Corporate Marketing, DS Group.

The group said the #SaluteTheFarmHER campaign was launched in early 2023 and positions the latest campaign as a continuation of its stated commitment to building recognition for women farmers.