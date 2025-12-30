HiveMinds gets integrated digital mandate for Stahl Kitchens

New Delhi: HiveMinds, a unit of the Madison Group, has secured the integrated digital marketing mandate for Stahl Kitchens, the premium cookware and kitchenware brand. The mandate is aimed at strengthening Stahl’s online presence, accelerating customer acquisition, and improving performance across all digital channels.
HiveMinds will lead the brand’s full-funnel digital strategy, including media planning, consumer journey optimisation, organic growth, and marketplace performance. The mandate will be managed by HiveMinds’ Bengaluru team.
Deepti Bhaduria, CEO of HiveMinds, said, “Brands like Stahl are making India reimagine the way premium cookware is bought and used. As the premium cookware market evolves, we need to think of immersive digital experiences and highly efficient campaigns to capture the growing demand. It is an honour for us to be a partner with Stahl Kitchens and join them in their journey of creating a large, loyal customer base.”
Dhruv Agarwal, CEO of Stahl Kitchens, said, “At Stahl, we are committed to elevating cooking experiences through thoughtful design and high-quality products. As we expand aggressively online, having an integrated digital partner like HiveMinds helps us streamline our D2C, marketplace, and performance functions under one strong strategic direction. We look forward to a high-impact collaboration that will accelerate our growth journey.”