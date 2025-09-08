Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 8, 2025

- Sep 08, 2025 19:17 IST
JioStar wins 32 metals at GEMA India Awards 2025
JioStar secures 15 Golds and 17 Silvers across promotions, video campaigns, craft, design, social media, and branded partnerships at GEMA India Awards. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 19:14 IST
22 year old Muhammed Farhan wins Kerala’s Red Elephant at Kyoorius Design Yatra
Farhan created two festive packs for Bingo!, one inspired by Warli art arranging snacks in geometric patterns, and another mandala-inspired modular design for nuts and almonds. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 19:10 IST
Infinity Advertising Network unveils Infinity 2.0, appoints Vikas Parihar as Chief Growth Officer
Parihar brings over 17 years of global leadership, having held senior roles at OgilvyOne Africa, FCB India, Wunderman Thompson Nigeria, and Magnon TBWA. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 19:06 IST
JioHotstar’s front-page newspaper ad for new show ‘The Paper’ proves print isn’t dead
A spin-off of ‘The Office’, ‘The Paper’ follows a team of hapless journalists led by an earnest editor, attempting to revive a struggling newsroom at a time when the relevance of print is constantly being questioned. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 18:56 IST
Sudhir Sitapati on how GST cuts will boost GCPL’s growth and reshape FMCG
GST cuts likely to boost Godrej Consumer’s soap sales, which make up 35% of business, and free up household income for other purchases, says Sitapati. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 18:53 IST
PerformAce Media appoints Ajhay Kumar as Chief Business Officer
Kumar takes charge of PerformAce ConnectX, a phygital marketing vertical combining live and digital brand interactions, experiential campaigns, proprietary IPs, and community engagement. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 17:07 IST
44% of Indians prefer superior products even at higher prices : Hakuhodo India
Indians increasingly link purchases to happiness, excitement, and indulgence rather than just utility, according to Hakuhodo India Trends 2025. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 16:39 IST
Sandeep Goyal explores bid for Dentsu International business
Former Dentsu India JV partner, Goyal, eyes return as Japanese network explores divestment. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 16:32 IST
Britannia plans rural markets to contribute half of domestic sales in 3-4 years
Varun Berry says Britannia’s rural market is “very important,” with the maker of Good Day, Marie Gold, and Tiger biscuits reporting double-digit growth in the April-June quarter. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 16:20 IST
Huella appoints Prabhvir Sahmey as Strategic Advisor
Sahmey brings 25 years of experience in digital, media, and adtech, having shaped India’s advertising ecosystem, and was most recently Senior Director, Ad Sales at Samsung Ads. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 15:26 IST
TRAI rejects Congress claim of blocking SMS on Maharashtra poll allegations
Regulator says it receives no such application and clarifies that message approval lies with service providers, after Congress alleges its SMS was rejected as ‘protest content’. Read more...
- Sep 08, 2025 15:20 IST
E-retail AdEx to surge 20–30% this festive season with Q-commerce driving momentum
With festive budgets shifting into retail media, experts project sharper spends on electronics, FMCG, beauty and fashion, as brands lean on sponsored listings, shoppable formats and regional storytelling. Read More...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 8, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
