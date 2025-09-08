JioHotstar’s front-page newspaper ad for new show ‘The Paper’ proves print isn’t dead

New Delhi: JioHotstar is promoting its new comedy series ‘The Paper’ with a front-page campaign across leading newspapers.

As part of the launch, JioStar turned newspaper front pages into a meta-commentary on print itself, reflecting the theme of the show.

A spin-off of ‘The Office’, ‘The Paper’ follows a team of hapless journalists led by an earnest editor, attempting to revive a struggling newsroom at a time when the relevance of print is constantly being questioned.

The choice of print as the lead medium comes at a time when the sector, despite its reach and credibility in India, has struggled with post-pandemic circulation declines, higher GST on newsprint, and an ad market increasingly skewed towards digital, which is growing at over 25% annually.

Watch the trailer here:

The 10-episode series features an ensemble cast including Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key. Guest stars in Season 1 include Eric Rahill (The Bear), Allan Havey (Seinfeld), Duane Shepherd Sr (Parks & Rec), Molly Ephraim, Nancy Lenehan, Mo Welch and Nate Jackson.