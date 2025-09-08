Infinity Advertising Network unveils Infinity 2.0, appoints Vikas Parihar as Chief Growth Officer

New Delhi: Infinity Advertising Network, has launched Infinity 2.0, a strategic transformation focusing on collaboration models, technology, and data intelligence to drive measurable business outcomes in India and international markets.

To lead the initiative, Vikas Parihar has been appointed Chief Growth Officer. With over 17 years of global leadership experience, Vikas has held senimaor positions including Managing Director at OgilvyOne Africa, President, Digital Integration at FCB India, Chief Digital Officer and Country Manager at Wunderman Thompson (WPP Nigeria), and senior digital roles at Magnon TBWA. His career spans building technology-driven marketing ecosystems for leading brands worldwide.

Ajay Adlakha, Founder and Managing Director, Infinity Advertising Network, said, “The future of advertising is about ecosystems that connect creativity with commerce, powered by technology and data. Infinity 2.0 is our step towards building new models of growth for brands in India and global markets. With Vikas joining, we strengthen our leadership and accelerate our ambition to become a truly future-ready network.”

Vikas Parihar, Chief Growth Officer, added, “I am delighted to join Infinity at this exciting juncture. The opportunity here is to shape how agencies partner with brands, integrating culture, creativity, data, and technology with measurable business results. I look forward to working with Ajay and the team to drive growth, forge collaborations, and expand into new markets.”

Under Infinity 2.0, the network plans to move beyond campaign-driven solutions to focus on growth-driven partnerships, embedding technology and data intelligence in brand building. The network also intends to expand its international presence through collaborations and partnerships, with an emphasis on cultural insights and measurable impact.