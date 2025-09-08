PerformAce Media appoints Ajhay Kumar as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: PerformAce Media, a Martech company focused on data-driven and tech-enabled brand engagement solutions, has appointed Ajhay Kumar as Chief Business Officer.

In his role, Ajhay will oversee PerformAce ConnectX, a phygital marketing vertical designed to combine live and digital brand interactions. The vertical will focus on experiential marketing, developing proprietary entertainment and sports properties, and creating community-based engagement initiatives.

Ajhay Kumar brings over a decade of experience across retail, fashion, travel, and mental health sectors. He has previously led initiatives with MakeMyTrip and Goibibo and co-founded Misohe, a mental health platform in India. His work spans large-format campaigns, partnerships, and the integration of physical experiences with digital amplification.

"PerformAce Connectx is about setting a new standard for brand engagement," Ajhay Kumar said.

"In today’s always-connected world, consumers expect experiences that are as meaningful as they are measurable. By combining my entrepreneurial experience across multiple industries with Performace Media’s Martech expertise, we will create platforms where innovation, creativity, and ROI converge, helping brands build relevance and revenue at the same time."