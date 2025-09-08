Huella appoints Prabhvir Sahmey as Strategic Advisor

New Delhi: Huella, an independent adtech company in India, has appointed Prabhvir Sahmey as Strategic Advisor.

Prabhvir brings 25 years of experience across digital, media, and adtech and has played a role in shaping the evolution of India’s advertising ecosystem. His most recent position was Senior Director, Ad Sales, with Samsung Ads. He will be based in Delhi NCR.

Commenting on the appointment, Prrincey Roy, Co-Founder and CEO of Huella, said, “Huella has always been about building something larger than a company; it’s about creating an ecosystem where creativity, technology, and credibility meet. Bringing Prabhvir on board is a deliberate step to ensure we have the right guidance to scale this vision. His experience will bring immense value not just to our external presence in the market, but also internally as we evolve our structure, ambition, and discipline. We’re excited to have him with us on this journey.”

Prabhvir Sahmey said, “I’m truly excited to be working closely with the transformational leadership team at Huella. Their clarity of vision and focus on building a future-ready adtech ecosystem are inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to this next phase of growth.”