44% of Indians prefer superior products even at higher prices : Hakuhodo India

New Delhi: Hakuhodo India recently held its first Sei-katsu-sha Forum, presenting findings from surveys and research into the attitudes and behaviours of Indian sei-katsu-sha, Hakuhodo’s term for the holistic individual.

The study, titled Emerging Aspirations: Hakuhodo India Trends 2025, found that 89% of Indians report feeling happy and optimistic, placing the country at the top as the happiest among nine Asian nations surveyed. The research reflects a balance between progressive change and enduring traditional values in the Indian mindset.

Indians are increasingly shifting from seeking value for money to making aspirational purchases. “44% now prefer superior products even at higher prices, linking purchases to happiness, excitement, and indulgence rather than pure utility,” the study notes. This trend spans generations: 41% of consumers in their 50s are keen to try new products, 1.6 times higher than the wider ASEAN region. Participation in live events, impulse spending, and the popularity of pre-owned luxury reflect a growing preference for experiences over stability.

Despite high digital engagement, Indians continue to value offline connections. “While 88% of Indians embrace AI in everyday life, at least 10 points above any other surveyed country, they continue to value genuine offline connections,” the study finds. Indians are 2.5 times more eager for face-to-face meetings than people in Japan, and 33% still prefer reading a newspaper in the morning. Older Indians are digitally active, 7 times more engaged on social media than their Japanese counterparts, but younger Indians are increasingly seeking mental balance, highlighting a behavioural digital yet emotionally analogue approach.

Personal relationships at home remain a stress point for 42% of Indians, the highest across surveyed markets. “As a result, Indians are preferring friends over family: 61% Indians, 1.2 times the ASEAN average, find having reliable friends a point of satisfaction, and 49% consult friends on major life decisions,” the report notes. Relationships across generations are evolving, with 30% of couples seeking friendship within romantic partnerships.

While love remains central, the expectation that it must culminate in marriage is decreasing. “48% believe love and marriage are different, 2.3 times more than in China,” the research indicates, with growing acceptance of love outside marriage. Older Indians, particularly those in their 50s, are reimagining partnerships, and women’s participation on dating and matrimonial platforms is rising due to enhanced safety and a focus on authenticity.

Prioritising personal well-being is becoming mainstream. “17% want to spend on themselves rather than saving for their children, 3.4 times the rate in China,” the study states. “Mood over money” is emerging as a new approach, with 40% of women seeking more ‘me-time’ and 43% of men interested in beauty and self-care, 4.8 times higher than Japan.

Bringing on Hakuhodo Global’s proprietary research across nine Asian countries, the study combines qualitative research, quantitative home visits, expert viewpoints, and societal trends to provide a category-agnostic, people-first perspective on urban society. More than 10,000 India-specific data points show that, in contrast to pessimistic trends elsewhere, Indians remain both financially and emotionally positive about the future.