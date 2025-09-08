22 year old Muhammed Farhan wins Kerala’s Red Elephant at Kyoorius Design Yatra

New Delhi: Creative agency Maitri marked a notable achievement as 22-year-old Art Director Muhammed Farhan won Kerala’s first Red Elephant at the Kyoorius Design Yatra 2025.

The winning brief came from Bingo!, the packaged snacks brand from ITC Foods, which sought innovative packaging for its festive gift packs. The challenge involved creating a modern and premium approach to gifting while working within a limited budget.

Farhan developed two distinct packs. Gift Pack A drew inspiration from Warli art, a traditional tribal art form characterised by geometric patterns and figures. He arranged Bingo’s snacks, including chips, nachos, and Tedhe Medhe, into a celebratory Warli composition. The packaging features a single strip with a looping mechanism that accommodates varying quantities of snack packs.

Gift Pack B was mandala-inspired, built from cashews, almonds, and other exotic mixtures. Its design, influenced by India’s classic tiffin box, allows modular assembly where portions can be added or removed while keeping the pack secure.

Speaking on the win, Raju Menon, Managing Director of Maitri, said, “It’s always a pleasure to support young talent. Farhan joined us at 18, and his meteoric growth has been a delight to watch. We’re all very proud of our young star.”

Francis Thomas, Group Creative Director of Maitri, added, “We knew this day was coming, Farhan has already won 4 Blue Elephants at Kyoorius and was shortlisted for the Young Maverick at Goafest this year. It’s even more impressive that he did all this without a formal design education.”

Farhan also said, “Receiving the first award at Kyoorius Awards 25 in front of thousands was an unforgettable milestone. Representing Maitri is an honour I’ll always carry. My heartfelt thanks to Francis, Vincent and Miriam for their constant support, and to everyone who has believed in me.”