0

Digital

JioStar wins 32 metals at GEMA India Awards 2025

JioStar secures 15 Golds and 17 Silvers across promotions, video campaigns, craft, design, social media, and branded partnerships at GEMA India Awards

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
jiostar
Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: At the 2025 edition of the Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts and Sciences (GEMA) India Awards, JioStar secured 32 metals, including 15 Golds and 17 Silvers, across categories such as promotions, campaigns, craft, design, social media, and branded partnerships. The awards recognise creative work in TV and streaming marketing and are among the industry’s most established accolades, reflecting innovation and effectiveness in entertainment marketing.

“The GEMA Award wins underscore the creative firepower of our teams and JioStar’s leadership in entertainment marketing. By consistently delivering innovative, clutter-breaking work, we not only engage audiences but also create value for partners and advertisers. This recognition is a strong testament to JioStar’s ability to set new benchmarks and shape the future of entertainment storytelling,” said a JioStar spokesperson.

Detailed breakdown of JioStar’s GEMA India Awards 2025 wins:

Promo

  • Brand Promo / Trailer – Gold: MTV Beats Jassi and Rinku Campaign | Silver: Holi Slimtastic

  • Programme Promo – Gold: Bad Cop: Teaser

  • Action | Adventure | Thriller Promo – Gold: Thunder Thighs Film Festival | Silver: Star Gold Freaky Friday

  • Children | Family Promo – Silver: Stick with Nick Dentist

  • Drama Promo – Originated – Silver: Bad Cop: Work from Jail

  • Drama Promo – Clip-based – Silver: Star Gold Freaky Friday

  • Holiday | Festival | Special Event Promo – Gold: Yoga Day Ident | Silver: Best of 2024

Video Campaigns

  • Brand Image Campaign – Silver: One for Change Season 2

  • In-House Campaign – Gold: One for Change Season 2

  • Out-of-House Campaign – Silver: Independence Day Campaign

Special

  • In-House Promotion – Gold: MTV Roadies XX – Animal Promo

  • Out-of-House Promotion – Silver: Star Gold Salaar Ident

  • Clip-based Promotion – Gold: Thunder Thighs Film Festival

  • Social Good – Silver: One for Change – Plastic Pollution

Craft

  • Script Writing – Gold: Showtime: KJO’s Biopic? | Silver: One for Change – Global Warming

  • Directing – Gold: Chhota Startup

  • Sound Design – Silver: Thunder Thighs Film Festival

  • Use of Licensed / Adapted Music – Silver: Shinchan Bella-Ciao

Design

  • Idents – Gold: Cineplex Diwali Diya Ident | Silver: Star Gold Salaar Ident

  • Animation – Gold: Diwali Diya

  • Out-of-House Design Promotion – Gold: Diwali Diya | Silver: Star Gold Salaar Ident

Key Art

  • Key Visual – Gold: Lootere

360 Campaign

  • Programme Promotion – Gold: Bringing Goddess Closer to Her Devotees

Social Media

  • Organic Social Media – Silver: One for Change Season 2

  • Use of Talent/Influence – Gold: Showtime: KJO’s Biopic?

Branded Partnerships

  • Partnership | Co-Creation – Silver: Taking Haier Higher in Maharashtra

craft social media Awards JioStar
Advertisment