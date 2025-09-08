JioStar wins 32 metals at GEMA India Awards 2025

New Delhi: At the 2025 edition of the Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts and Sciences (GEMA) India Awards, JioStar secured 32 metals, including 15 Golds and 17 Silvers, across categories such as promotions, campaigns, craft, design, social media, and branded partnerships. The awards recognise creative work in TV and streaming marketing and are among the industry’s most established accolades, reflecting innovation and effectiveness in entertainment marketing.
“The GEMA Award wins underscore the creative firepower of our teams and JioStar’s leadership in entertainment marketing. By consistently delivering innovative, clutter-breaking work, we not only engage audiences but also create value for partners and advertisers. This recognition is a strong testament to JioStar’s ability to set new benchmarks and shape the future of entertainment storytelling,” said a JioStar spokesperson.
Detailed breakdown of JioStar’s GEMA India Awards 2025 wins:
Promo
Brand Promo / Trailer – Gold: MTV Beats Jassi and Rinku Campaign | Silver: Holi Slimtastic
Programme Promo – Gold: Bad Cop: Teaser
Action | Adventure | Thriller Promo – Gold: Thunder Thighs Film Festival | Silver: Star Gold Freaky Friday
Children | Family Promo – Silver: Stick with Nick Dentist
Drama Promo – Originated – Silver: Bad Cop: Work from Jail
Drama Promo – Clip-based – Silver: Star Gold Freaky Friday
Holiday | Festival | Special Event Promo – Gold: Yoga Day Ident | Silver: Best of 2024
Video Campaigns
Brand Image Campaign – Silver: One for Change Season 2
In-House Campaign – Gold: One for Change Season 2
Out-of-House Campaign – Silver: Independence Day Campaign
Special
In-House Promotion – Gold: MTV Roadies XX – Animal Promo
Out-of-House Promotion – Silver: Star Gold Salaar Ident
Clip-based Promotion – Gold: Thunder Thighs Film Festival
Social Good – Silver: One for Change – Plastic Pollution
Craft
Script Writing – Gold: Showtime: KJO’s Biopic? | Silver: One for Change – Global Warming
Directing – Gold: Chhota Startup
Sound Design – Silver: Thunder Thighs Film Festival
Use of Licensed / Adapted Music – Silver: Shinchan Bella-Ciao
Design
Idents – Gold: Cineplex Diwali Diya Ident | Silver: Star Gold Salaar Ident
Animation – Gold: Diwali Diya
Out-of-House Design Promotion – Gold: Diwali Diya | Silver: Star Gold Salaar Ident
Key Art
Key Visual – Gold: Lootere
360 Campaign
Programme Promotion – Gold: Bringing Goddess Closer to Her Devotees
Social Media
Organic Social Media – Silver: One for Change Season 2
Use of Talent/Influence – Gold: Showtime: KJO’s Biopic?
Branded Partnerships
Partnership | Co-Creation – Silver: Taking Haier Higher in Maharashtra