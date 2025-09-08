JioStar wins 32 metals at GEMA India Awards 2025

New Delhi: At the 2025 edition of the Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts and Sciences (GEMA) India Awards, JioStar secured 32 metals, including 15 Golds and 17 Silvers, across categories such as promotions, campaigns, craft, design, social media, and branded partnerships. The awards recognise creative work in TV and streaming marketing and are among the industry’s most established accolades, reflecting innovation and effectiveness in entertainment marketing.

“The GEMA Award wins underscore the creative firepower of our teams and JioStar’s leadership in entertainment marketing. By consistently delivering innovative, clutter-breaking work, we not only engage audiences but also create value for partners and advertisers. This recognition is a strong testament to JioStar’s ability to set new benchmarks and shape the future of entertainment storytelling,” said a JioStar spokesperson.

Detailed breakdown of JioStar’s GEMA India Awards 2025 wins:

Promo

Brand Promo / Trailer – Gold: MTV Beats Jassi and Rinku Campaign | Silver: Holi Slimtastic





Programme Promo – Gold: Bad Cop: Teaser





Action | Adventure | Thriller Promo – Gold: Thunder Thighs Film Festival | Silver: Star Gold Freaky Friday





Children | Family Promo – Silver: Stick with Nick Dentist





Drama Promo – Originated – Silver: Bad Cop: Work from Jail





Drama Promo – Clip-based – Silver: Star Gold Freaky Friday





Holiday | Festival | Special Event Promo – Gold: Yoga Day Ident | Silver: Best of 2024





Video Campaigns

Brand Image Campaign – Silver: One for Change Season 2





In-House Campaign – Gold: One for Change Season 2





Out-of-House Campaign – Silver: Independence Day Campaign





Special

In-House Promotion – Gold: MTV Roadies XX – Animal Promo





Out-of-House Promotion – Silver: Star Gold Salaar Ident





Clip-based Promotion – Gold: Thunder Thighs Film Festival





Social Good – Silver: One for Change – Plastic Pollution





Craft

Script Writing – Gold: Showtime: KJO’s Biopic? | Silver: One for Change – Global Warming





Directing – Gold: Chhota Startup





Sound Design – Silver: Thunder Thighs Film Festival





Use of Licensed / Adapted Music – Silver: Shinchan Bella-Ciao





Design

Idents – Gold: Cineplex Diwali Diya Ident | Silver: Star Gold Salaar Ident





Animation – Gold: Diwali Diya





Out-of-House Design Promotion – Gold: Diwali Diya | Silver: Star Gold Salaar Ident





Key Art

Key Visual – Gold: Lootere





360 Campaign

Programme Promotion – Gold: Bringing Goddess Closer to Her Devotees





Social Media

Organic Social Media – Silver: One for Change Season 2





Use of Talent/Influence – Gold: Showtime: KJO’s Biopic?





Branded Partnerships