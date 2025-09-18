Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 18, 2025

- Sep 18, 2025 12:48 IST
Indian CMOs use AI daily but emphasise empathy and human insight: Dentsu report
Nearly all CMOs use AI in daily workflows, with over 30% using it daily, yet 87% stress creativity and 78% say AI cannot replace human imagination. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 11:37 IST
Tata Play Bangla Cinema partners with Angel Television for exclusive content catalogue
The partnership expands Tata Play Bangla Cinema with an exclusive library of Bengali films, originals, classics and animation, offered in an ad-free format. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 11:34 IST
TDSAT directs confidentiality safeguards in Tata Play-Sony audit dispute
Tribunal bars disclosure of Tata Play audit data, directs destruction of copies after audit and mandates auditor confidentiality undertaking. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 11:21 IST
NDTV rights issue: A retail investors’ playbook
What do retail investors gain or lose depending on their choice? What happens to their percentage holding, their wallet, and the company after this money comes in? Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 10:59 IST
Amazon and Flipkart bite 15% share of India’s digital adex in FY2025
The e-commerce majors generated roughly Rs 15,500 crore in ad revenue in FY2025. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 10:37 IST
Global AI ethics standards under development, says Consumer Affairs Secretary
Nidhi Khare noted that 39 international standards already exist, with 45 more in progress, as India contributes to shaping responsible and inclusive AI frameworks. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 10:35 IST
Aaj Tak captures 51% of total Instagram actions among Hindi news rivals: Comscore
According to the report, Aaj Tak recorded 110 million total actions in August. The next closest player, News24, stood at 26.3 million actions with a 12.3% share. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 10:34 IST
Aaron Starkman, Xanthe Wells and Greg Hahn joins The One Club Board of Directors
Board members contribute by guiding professional growth, education and diversity efforts, linking with schools, and nominating juries for The One Show and ADC Awards. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 10:31 IST
Taneira sees profitability within 2–3 years, eyes festive season growth: CEO
CEO Ambuj Narayan said the Titan group brand plans steady expansion in metro and tier-I cities, with online sales also projected to rise. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 09:43 IST
Editors Guild slams Delhi court, MIB for Adani content takedowns, flags censorship risk
Meanwhile, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta appeals the Delhi court order restraining him from Adani coverage. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 09:21 IST
I-T department carries out survey operations on Marico Group
Officials said the tax department teams scrutinised financial documents and transactions of the company as part of a tax evasion probe. Read more...
- Sep 18, 2025 09:13 IST
Reddit in talks with Google for expanded AI content deal
The new arrangement could introduce dynamic pricing, where Reddit's payouts scale based on how centrally its content influences AI-generated answers. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 18, 2025
