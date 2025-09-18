FCB Ulka elevates Arnab Ray to Managing Partner Growth

New Delhi: FCB Ulka, part of FCB India, has appointed Arnab Ray as Managing Partner, Growth.

Arnab has led the Tata Motors PV and Tata EV businesses at FCB Ulka for the past six years, contributing to campaigns such as the ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy for Tata Motors, and EV-focused initiatives including ‘100 Reasons to go.ev’ and ‘Easy to ev’ during the IPL. His work has been central to the agency’s strategic and creative efforts for the brand.

In his new position, Arnab will take on broader responsibilities across client partnerships, growth initiatives, and integrated business solutions. The elevation reflects the agency’s approach of developing leadership internally while maintaining focus on key client relationships.

Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB Ulka, said, “Arnab is a steady hand and a sharp mind. He has played a crucial role not only in building Tata Motors but also in strengthening our client relationships. His elevation to Managing Partner is a well-deserved recognition of the value he brings every day.”

Arnab Ray, Managing Partner Growth, FCB Ulka, added, “It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I’m truly grateful for the trust and partnership I’ve experienced at FCB Ulka. This new role is both an honour and a responsibility, one that I’m excited to take on as we continue building impactful work for our clients and driving meaningful growth together.”

Arnab will continue to be based in Mumbai and work closely with the national leadership team to further the agency’s growth initiatives.