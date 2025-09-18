Global AI ethics standards under development, says Consumer Affairs Secretary

New Delhi: Global standard-setting bodies are working on frameworks for the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), which will be adopted by countries including India once finalised, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Wednesday.

"Indian experts are in the international standards-setting committees. Once the global standards are framed, they will be adopted by the countries, including India," Khare told PTI on the sidelines of a PHDCCI conference on harnessing AI to combat fraud and counterfeits in the retail and e-commerce sector.

She said that 39 global AI standards are already in place, while 45 more are under development. At the ongoing International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) meeting, discussions are centred on responsible, inclusive and ethical use of AI.

"We have 39 standards internationally. What is ethical use? This was debated internationally... Who do we call safe, fair? Who do we call unsafe, unethical use of AI?" Khare said.

The secretary stressed that Indian experts are actively contributing to these international efforts. "With that, governments will be forced to come out with legal frameworks so that we can save our consumers from getting manipulated, cheated," she said.

Khare also raised concerns about AI being misused for spreading propaganda. "Have you all seen how AI has been spreading propaganda? It is absolutely unacceptable behaviour," she said, calling AI "a very big challenge in today's world," and noting that it exceeds human intuition irrespective of consumer awareness or productivity levels.

"You might think that AI is unrealistic. But if you think that AI is unrealistic, then it already has a very cascading impact. The more it is stopped, the more it will have a cascading effect," she said.

Despite highlighting risks, Khare acknowledged AI’s positive aspects, particularly its role in driving social media platforms and innovation. "Social media and platforms are all based on AI. It is a good innovation. It is a creative innovation," she said.

The conference underlined both the opportunities and risks associated with AI, noting its potential to tackle fraud in retail and e-commerce while also carrying the possibility of unethical use.

As discussions progress within international committees, India’s participation places it in a position to contribute to the development of global AI governance.