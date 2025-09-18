The Whole Truth flips ‘Choli ke Peeche’ to jab at false protein claims by brands

New Delhi: In a marketplace overflowing with health claims and exaggerated promises, a new ad campaign has managed to cut through the clutter, not with a scalpel, but with a satirical sledgehammer! The Whole Truth, a brand rooted in transparency, has teamed up with agency Manja to deliver a bold jab at India’s protein industry.

At the heart of the campaign is a cheeky reinvention of the iconic 1993 Bollywood number “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.” The song’s playful innuendo is swapped for a pointed question: “What’s inside the protein powder?” The result is both witty and impactful, spotlighting the lack of transparency and misleading practices rife in the protein supplement market.

Watch the film here:

The campaign features shirtless men dancing to the reworked lyrics, a humorous send-up of the hyper-masculine imagery typically used to market protein powders. But there’s a gamble here; if viewers drop off before the big reveal at the 45-second mark, they may miss the real message. Even so, the campaign’s provocation ensures memorability, reinforcing The Whole Truth’s promise of “100% clean protein powders.”

The approach is no accident. Protein has crept into everything, from biscuits and chocolate bars to bottled water, turning the market into a crowded ring with contenders like SuperYou, Optimum Nutrition, and MuscleBlaze all vying for dominance.



