Flipkart carries out self-audit under CCPA’s dark pattern regulations

New Delhi: Flipkart Group has completed an independent self-audit of its digital platforms to assess compliance with the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) Guidelines and Advisory for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns issued in 2023 and 2025.

The exercise covered Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip. A formal declaration of completion was submitted to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “We are deeply committed to ensuring every consumer interaction is built on transparency and trust. We've continuously sought to uphold the highest standards of compliance.”

He added, “Our recent self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip is a testament to that commitment. This initiative is a proactive step that reinforces our role as a responsible digital marketplace.”

“We are proud to align with the government's vision of a transparent digital economy,” Kumar said. “We will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and all other stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection.”

Commenting on the submission, Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, said, “The Ministry appreciates Flipkart’s proactive step in completing a comprehensive self-audit on dark patterns. This demonstrates a clear commitment to putting consumer interests first. Such initiatives are vital for strengthening trust in e-commerce and will serve as a significant benchmark for other platforms to ensure fairness and transparency in their digital practices.”