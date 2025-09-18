Aaj Tak captures 51% of total Instagram actions among Hindi news rivals: Comscore

New Delhi: Aaj Tak has a 51% market share of total Instagram actions among a custom list of Hindi news competitors, according to the latest Comscore Social report for August 2025.

Backed by its digital-first approach, Aaj Tak said it continues to dominate Instagram engagement. The channel’s use of Reels, interactive features, and sharp storytelling has resonated strongly with Gen Z and millennial audiences, driving performance far ahead of rivals, it added.

According to the report, Aaj Tak recorded 110 million total actions in August. The next closest player, News24, stood at 26.3 million actions with a 12.3% share, followed by ABP News at 21.5 million (10%), The Lallantop at 13.6 million (6.3%), and NDTV India at 12.4 million (5.8%). Zee News and TV9 Bharatvarsh each registered 9.1 million actions (4.2% each), while India TV stood at 6.9 million (3.2%).

Times Now Navbharat stood at 2 million (1%), Good News Today at 1.1 million (0.5%), News18 India at 1 million (0.5%), Republic Bharat and News Nation at 0.8 million each (0.4% each), and India News at 0.2 million (0.1%).

In a statement, the channel said its Instagram engagement share is larger than that of all competitors combined, positioning it as the go-to news brand for reach and impact on the platform.