Amazon and Flipkart bite 15% share of India’s digital adex in FY2025

New Delhi: Retail media has emerged as the fastest-rising force in India’s advertising market, with Amazon and Flipkart together raking in more than Rs 15,500 crore in ad revenues during FY2025.

Their combined advertising haul translates into a 15% share of India’s total digital adex, estimated at Rs 1 lakh crore for the year.

Amazon Seller Services remained the biggest player, reporting a 25% rise in advertising income to Rs 8,342 crore in FY2025. Flipkart and its fashion arm Myntra together contributed Rs 7,232 crore, up 27% year-on-year, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Myntra alone delivered Rs 914.5 crore in ad revenues, marking a 28% growth and a sharp improvement in profitability.

While Amazon retains a clear lead, Flipkart’s sharper growth trajectory is striking. The Walmart-owned marketplace is steadily narrowing the gap by leaning on hyperlocal strategies, fashion and lifestyle dominance, and aggressive advertiser acquisition.

India’s overall digital advertising market is expanding at about 20% CAGR, but retail media is growing nearly twice as fast. Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra’s combined Rs 15,574 crore haul underlines how brands are shifting budgets toward high-ROI, shopper-intent platforms.

Industry executives note that this “commerce media effect” is redrawing the contours of India’s ad economy, challenging the long-standing duopoly of Google and Meta.

With the festive season approaching, both giants are doubling down: Flipkart with its celebrity-driven Big Billion Days blitz, and Amazon with expanded Prime Day offerings.

E-retailers have also raised ad rates by 30–40% depending on placement, and festive ad spends on e-commerce platforms are expected to jump 20–30% over last year.