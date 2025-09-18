ASCI unveils AdWise programme for children and Gen Alpha ethnographic research

New Delhi: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has unveiled a series of initiatives to mark its 40th year, expanding its role beyond compliance into education and thought leadership.

Among the headline initiatives is the launch of ‘AdWise’, a children’s advertising and media literacy programme that aims to train over a million school students.

The programme will empower young audiences to identify, question and evaluate advertising messages, reducing their vulnerability to misleading and harmful ads.

ASCI will also undertake ethnographic research on Gen Alpha, the youngest generation growing up with screens and technology, to help develop a framework for responsible advertising targeted at children.

Other initiatives announced include:

Expansion of ASCI’s physical footprint in Bengaluru and Delhi. Launch of a resource on advertising codes and laws in India in partnership with law firm Khaitan & Co.

Founded in 1985 as a voluntary industry initiative, ASCI’s code of conduct was soon adopted by the Cable TV Act, Doordarshan, All India Radio and various regulators. Over the years, it has partnered with the Ministries of Health, Consumer Affairs, Education, AYUSH and others, earning a reputation for credible self-regulation.

In recent years, ASCI has widened its mandate through the ASCI Academy, research reports and whitepapers on emerging challenges such as dark patterns, influencer marketing, gender stereotypes, cryptocurrency advertising and green claims.

ASCI also runs Master Classes with marketers and agencies, Faculty Development Programmes in top media schools, and advisory services that allow advertisers to check compliance at the pre-production stage, avoiding costly corrections later.